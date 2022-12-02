Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 37,886 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,872 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Align Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $201.77 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $688.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.93. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

