Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 388 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,566,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after buying an additional 2,927,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

