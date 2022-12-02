Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 768 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $439.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

