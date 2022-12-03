1,015 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 563,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,832,000 after acquiring an additional 132,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average is $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

