1,368 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.62. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

