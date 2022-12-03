2,242 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,242 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 589,400 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.9% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,735 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,062,799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,701,000 after purchasing an additional 87,356 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 213,150 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 185.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,786 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

