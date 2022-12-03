26,925 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after buying an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Livent by 35.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Livent by 325.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 532,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 406,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.67. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. CICC Research began coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

