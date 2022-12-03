3,045 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.50 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

