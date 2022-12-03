364 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

TDY opened at $427.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.93 and its 200-day moving average is $382.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,505 shares of company stock worth $4,375,766. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

