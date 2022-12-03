448 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $320.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $632.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.32.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

