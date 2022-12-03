47,106 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

