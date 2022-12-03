864 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMI opened at $249.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

