AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 170 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. AlphaValue downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.25.
AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.28.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
