AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 170 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. AlphaValue downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.25.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.