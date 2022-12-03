Activision Blizzard Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 40,585 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 24,823 put options.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

