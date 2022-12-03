Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adbri Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADBCF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Adbri has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

