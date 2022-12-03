Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 562.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aegon from €4.70 ($4.85) to €5.00 ($5.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.46) to €5.50 ($5.67) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.08) to €5.70 ($5.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

