Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AERI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.