Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

AERI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

