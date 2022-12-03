Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $299.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $302.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $318.44 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $320.62. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.10 and a 200 day moving average of $252.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

