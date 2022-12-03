Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Airgain Stock Performance
Shares of AIRG stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.95.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
