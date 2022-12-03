Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,265,199 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 537,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 323,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.