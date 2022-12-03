Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 131,639 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131,639 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UDR were worth $27,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UDR by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in UDR by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,248,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UDR opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at UDR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

