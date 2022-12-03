Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Best Buy worth $25,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $86.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

