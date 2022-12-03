Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,131,666 shares of company stock worth $25,869,841 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amcor Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

