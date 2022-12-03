American International Group Inc. Sells 11,338 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ChampionX worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Commerce Bank raised its stake in ChampionX by 59.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 247.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,743 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 19.8% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 357,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,072 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 87,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHX. Citigroup increased their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.93 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,919 shares of company stock worth $4,827,903 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

