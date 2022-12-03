American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMSC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.38. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Superconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.