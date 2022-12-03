American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMSC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.
American Superconductor Price Performance
Shares of AMSC stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.38. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $12.23.
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)
