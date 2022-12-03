Analysts Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Price Target at $29.54

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 913.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after acquiring an additional 663,668 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of ABB by 3,098.9% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 624,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ABB by 132.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 385,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ABB has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

