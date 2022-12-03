Analysts Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Price Target at $22.43

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE APG opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. APi Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $26.84.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in APi Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in APi Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.