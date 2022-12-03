Analysts Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Price Target at $22.43

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.86.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
APi Group Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE APG opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. APi Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $26.84.
Insider Transactions at APi Group
In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in APi Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in APi Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Company Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
