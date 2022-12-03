Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) PT at $167.32

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average is $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

