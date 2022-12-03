Analysts Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) PT at $134.30

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.30.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FMC by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in FMC by 1,360.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in FMC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in FMC by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

