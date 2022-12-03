Analyzing Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) and WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of WidePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and WidePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.77 $371.00 million $39.24 1.62 WidePoint $87.34 million 0.21 $340,000.00 ($1.74) -1.22

Analyst Ratings

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than WidePoint. WidePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Light & Wonder and WidePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 2 2 0 2.20 WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus price target of $62.38, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than WidePoint.

Risk & Volatility

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WidePoint has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and WidePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 155.19% -5.63% -0.07% WidePoint -16.03% 2.98% 1.53%

Summary

Light & Wonder beats WidePoint on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

