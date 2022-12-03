AO World plc (LON:AO) Insider Acquires £5,124 in Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) insider John Roberts bought 8,400 shares of AO World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £5,124 ($6,129.92).

AO World Stock Down 0.8 %

AO opened at GBX 59 ($0.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £340.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get AO World alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AO. Jefferies Financial Group raised AO World to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.