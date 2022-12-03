Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $419.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.39. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Endosurgery

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Stories

