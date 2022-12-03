Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.52.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 242.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 37.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,813 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

