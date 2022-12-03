Arch Resources, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $51.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $51.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $51.00. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $51.50 per share.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

ARCH opened at $153.74 on Thursday. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $79.76 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.41.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $10.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

