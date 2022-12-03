Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $66.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

