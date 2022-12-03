ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 660 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($7.90) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASC. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.06) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.57) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,299.58 ($15.55).

ASOS Stock Performance

LON ASC opened at GBX 640 ($7.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £640.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,064.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 614.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 861.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,580.99 ($30.88).

Insiders Place Their Bets

ASOS Company Profile

In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58). In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($315,253.02). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

