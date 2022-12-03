Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target Cut to GBX 65

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assura has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 74.40 ($0.89).

Assura stock opened at GBX 55.75 ($0.67) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.17. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 47.43 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.35 ($0.87). The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

