Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($10.77) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,118 ($13.37) to GBX 903 ($10.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Auction Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($12.44) target price on the stock.

LON:ATG opened at GBX 747 ($8.94) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 797.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 870.92. The company has a market capitalization of £900.87 million and a PE ratio of 10,671.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.53. Auction Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 636 ($7.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,588 ($19.00).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

