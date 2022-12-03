Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,462 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avantor were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 224.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $42.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

