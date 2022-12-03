Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AZRGF opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. Azrieli Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

