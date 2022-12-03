B. Riley Weighs in on The AZEK Company Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AZEK in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AZEK. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AZEK to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in AZEK by 34.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 31.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 21.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 149,616 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AZEK by 37.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

