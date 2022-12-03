BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) vs. Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Head to Head Contrast

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Texas Roadhouse pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.87% 14.15% 9.19% Texas Roadhouse 6.74% 25.94% 10.92%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 1.84 $650,000.00 $0.05 15.60 Texas Roadhouse $3.46 billion 1.90 $245.29 million $3.84 25.58

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BAB and Texas Roadhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Roadhouse 0 7 10 0 2.59

Texas Roadhouse has a consensus price target of $103.11, suggesting a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than BAB.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats BAB on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

