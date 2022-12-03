Bank Of America (Bofa) Reiterates “€215.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($221.65) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($229.90) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($257.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($234.02) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €239.00 ($246.39) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($247.42) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

MTX opened at €202.50 ($208.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €175.56 and its 200-day moving average is €178.30. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($153.81) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($227.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.15.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

