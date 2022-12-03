Barclays Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($94.85) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($121.65) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($65.05) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($87.63) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($115.67) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at €62.52 ($64.45) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €75.81. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($77.49) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($101.55).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

