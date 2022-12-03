Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $169.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.22%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,472.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

