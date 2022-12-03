Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $10.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

BHC stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 100.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 62.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 258,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

