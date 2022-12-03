Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,440 ($17.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.73) to GBX 1,760 ($21.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.75) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,529.50 ($18.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($27.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,338.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,475.69.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

