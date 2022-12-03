Biocept, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Biocept in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biocept’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Biocept’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Biocept Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.73. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

