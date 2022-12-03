Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $313.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $275.00 to $313.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.75.

Biogen stock opened at $298.90 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

