BMO Capital Markets Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$68.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRP. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.47.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.81. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$54.60 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at C$48,579.48. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at C$48,579.48.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

